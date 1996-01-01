protein sequencers, variable wave length, capillary electrophoresis, liquid chromatography, gene array, medical equipment Source: Agilent Technologies, Chemical Analysis Group

Committed to accelerating the pace of drug discovery and disease research, Agilent Technologies focuses on providing solutions to critical research, analysis, and process validation problems faced by life scientists in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

As a leading manufacturer of advanced products and instruments in the areas of liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, networked data systems, gene expression analysis, bioinformatics and laboratory-on-a-chip technology, Agilent is able to provide comprehensive solutions for nucleic acid analysis, gene expression analysis, genotyping, protein and peptide analysis, drug discovery, drug development, and drug manufacturing.