wire testing systems, saline baths, analogs, nanometers, service environment simulators, biomaterials

MTS Systems Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures testing systems
that characterize the mechanical properties of materials, components, and
structures. Tests supported include static and dynamic tests for
biomaterials and their analogs, plastics, composites, metals, and many other
types of materials. With the acquisition of Nano Instruments, Inc., MTS now
provides nanometer and microNewton capabilities through Nano Indenter¨
systems, along with microforce capabilities through the Tytronª 250 system,
and low-force capabilities through electromechanical and servohydraulic
testing systems. MTS also offers ReNew upgrades to automate mechanical
testing systems from a variety of suppliers. The company's full range of
accessories includes environmental chambers to simulate in vivo conditions.
Founded more than 30 years ago, the company today has more than 1800
employees worldwide, most of whom are involved directly in the development
and production of mechanical testing systems and service environment
simulators. The company has manufacturing facilities in the United States,
Germany, and France and sales and service representation in more than 40
countries.