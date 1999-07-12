Washington Researchers Grow Stem Cells in Lab

At the Seattle Biomedical Research Institute (SBRI), a team of University of Washington (UW) scientists has found a way to grow blood-producing stem cells in the laboratory. This discovery may open the door to helping cancer patients overcome major side effects of treatment and creating greater possibilities for genetic cures of illness.

Blood stem cells are solely responsible growing new blood cells after intense chemotherapy or irradiation. Stem cells are very rare—only one in every 100,000 bone marrow cells is a stem cell that can produce blood. As a result, large numbers of stem cells must be transplanted in order for the transplant to be successful.

Until now, stem cells could not be multiplied outside the body. In fact, under the best known culture conditions, essentially all blood stem cells normally died off after one month outside of the body. But by using a new growth hormone and optimizing cell culture conditions, UW scientists have generated large numbers of mouse blood stem cells in the laboratory and maintained them for up to four months.

The researchers transplanted the cultured cells into lethally irradiated mice, and the cultured stem cells were able to "rescue" the mice by providing a new blood cell system. "It's now almost a year later, and these animals are walking around as healthy as they can possibly be. We can't find anything wrong with them," says Stephen Bartelmez, assistant professor of pathobiology at the UW School of Public Health and Community Medicine, and a principal investigator at the Seattle Biomedical Research Institute.

This is the first time that blood-producing (hematopoietic) stem cells have survived and reproduced successfully outside a body for any length of time. "It was the first demonstration that stem cells could be substantially expanded outside of an animal," Bartelmez said.

The study will be published July 6 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The discovery was made possible by close collaboration with Gerald Roth, professor of medicine (hematology) at the UW and chief of hematology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Seattle, and Mayumi Yagi, research assistant professor of medicine (hematology) at the UW.

The project had its roots in lab work that Yagi was doing at the VA involving TPO, or thrombopoietin, a hormone discovered in 1994 by a Seattle-based team that included UW scientists. Yagi and Roth's experiments involved encouraging platelet growth outside of the body. Bartelmez, an expert on stem cells, looked at the cultures and saw cells that looked like blood stem cells flourishing after several months in the VA laboratory.

The team duplicated those results in the SBRI lab, and the Bartelmez lab began intensive study to demonstrate the presence of the stem cells in the cultures, determine if the stem cells were actually being generated in the culture, and study the mechanism behind the stem cell expansion.

The discovery may allow better care of cancer patients when this method is translated into human usage, Bartelmez says. Since their bone marrow is no longer producing blood cells, some cancer patients suffer from infections, fatigue, and bleeding. Using the new method, doctors could potentially remove stem cells from a patient, and multiply them in the laboratory while the patient is receiving chemotherapy.

The discovery will also have implications for genetic research and treatment, Bartelmez says. The use of TPO cultures may allow scientists to introduce normal genes into the stem cells of patients suffering from diseases known to be caused by single mutated (abnormal) genes, and then multiply these "improved" stem cells. The newly engineered blood stem cells will then carry the corrected gene indefinitely.

"If we can insert a normal gene into these dividing stem cells, we may in many cases cure the disease," said Bartelmez. "One reason nobody has been able to do this up until now is because no one can get stem cells to divide outside the animal and just keep dividing. This discovery may be an important step for gene therapy to become a practical reality."

The UW scientists will next study the blood stem cell multiplication technique in baboons. Human culture studies are under way. If these studies are successful, trials in humans may follow.

The Seattle Biomedical Research Institute is a nonprofit organization that conducts research in molecular pathogenesis—the interactions of disease at a subcellular level—with a goal of improving worldwide health. It is affiliated to the UW's School of Public Health and Community Medicine through faculty and students who conduct research there.

For more information: Stephen Bartelmez, Assistant Professor, Pathobiology, Seattle Biomedical Research Institute, University of Washington, Box 357238, Seattle, WA 98195-7238. Tel: 206-284-8846, ext. 0412. Fax: 206-284-0313. Email: sbartel@u.washington.edu.