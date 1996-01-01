Vacuum Degasser Source: Cohesive Technologies Inc.

Cohesive Technologies Inc.ow 2300 HTLC Series is a vacuum degasser that has low internal volume and a four solvent selection. Designed for solvent degassing, this instrument evacuates dissolved gases through membrane tubes, thus providing constant near-zero levels of air for improved baseline and drift. The degassing efficiency eliminates the needs for helium, and the internal volume 12 ml per channel. It has four channels and a maximum flow rate of 10 ml/min per channel.

<%=company%>, 101 Constitution Blvd., Franklin, MA 02038 Phone: (508) 528-7989 Fax: (508) 528-8699

