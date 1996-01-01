www.bioprocessonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

thermal conditioning, heat transfer, refrigeration equipment, process cooling, recirculators, low temperature baths, lyophilizers

Source: Kinetics Thermal Systems
thermal conditioning, heat transfer, refrigeration equipment, process cooling, recirculators, low temperature baths, lyophilizers
Kinetics Thermal Systems, Inc. has been building reliable refrigeration equipment for the scientific instrument market since 1971. Situated on a ridge between the Catskill Mountains and the Hudson River in upstate New York, Kinetics Thermal Systems has developed a vertically-integrated manufacturing facility to produce the finest in high technology refrigeration systems. The Life Science Division of Kinetics Thermal Systems incorporates these refrigeration systems in its world-class freeze dryers. The Thermal Conditioning Division of Kinetics Thermal Systems provides more than 2,000 models of cooling equipment for a wide variety of applications.

    Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.