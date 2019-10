temperature control equipment, water baths, cell culture, molecular biology, hybridization, incubators Source: Techne Inc.

Techne Incorporated was established in Princeton, New Jersey in 1961 to service the rapidly growing North American market.

Techne is a world leader in the manufacture of temperature control equipment and offer a complete range of temperature controlled Water Baths, Dri-Block Heaters;®, Cell Culture Equipment and Molecular Biology Products including Hybridisation Incubators and Thermal Cyclers.

Techne continues to specialize in the development of new products for the laboratory and extends these ideas to other areas of industrial and clinical applications.