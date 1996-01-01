Table Top Testing System Source: MTS Systems Corporation

The Mini Bionix is table top materials test system that has been designed to meet numerous BioMaterials testing needs and is available in a variety of configurations, from 5 to 25kN/100mm in combination with 100Nm/270°. Specifically designed to meet low-force, biaxial test condition, this system is suitable for tests ranging from uniaxial tests on bone to complex axial-torsion tests on cervical spine segments. This unit also includes a test fixture for knee wear, hip wear, spine and chewing simulation tests. Accessories support for tests with this system includes an environmental chamber for simulating the service environment, grips, and extensometers.

