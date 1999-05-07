Structural Bioinformatics Molecules Bind to Apoptosis Inhibitory Protein

Structural Bioinformatics Inc. (San Diego) has developed a number of small molecules in multiple chemical classes that bind to the human apoptosis inhibitory protein, BcL-2.

The BcL-2 gene product is an important therapeutic target in the apoptosis signaling cascade that prevents the programmed death of malignant cells and thus contributes to the growth and spread of many human cancers. SBI's compounds have been shown to specifically inhibit BcL-2 binding to its acceptor protein. SBI will continue to develop and refine the compounds while concurrently seeking one or more corporate collaborators to commercialize compounds emerging from SBI's research activities.

SBI uses a proprietary analysis of target sites on protein structures modeled, using proprietary technologies, together with virtual screening of real compound and virtual compound libraries, to find leads for structure-based drug design projects.

For more information: Edward Maggio, President and CEO, Structural Bioinformatics Inc., 10929 Technology Place, San Diego, CA 92127. Tel: 619-675-2400. Fax: 619-451-3828. Email: emaggio@strubix.com.