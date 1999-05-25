Sequenom Obtains Patent For DNA MassArray Technology

Sequenom Inc. (San Diego) has obtained a key patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (no. 5,900,481) entitled "Bead Linkers for Immobilizing Nucleic Acids to Solid Supports," expanding the company's patent estate for its proprietary DNA MassArray technology.

"Our research and development groups continue to invent new innovative development tools to improve upon DNA MassArray technology," said Hubert Koster, Sequenom's president and CEO. "This process of using bead linkers provides increased immobilization of nucleic acids and other biomolecules to solid supports as compared to flat silicon surfaces. This gives us the advantages of established bead chemistry and biochemistry, along with those associated with chip microarrays. The outcome of this technology is higher concentration of data for analysis and a stronger signal obtained in mass spectrometry."

The patented technology was invented by Koster and David M. Lough, senior scientist of chemistry at Sequenom. The patent covers the process of making compositions of at least one bead conjugated to a solid support and further conjugated to at least one nucleic acid. As compared to "flat" surfaces, beads linked to a solid support provide an increased surface area for immobilization of nucleic acids. Furthermore, by selecting a bead with the desired functionality, researchers can select a functionalization chemistry for immobilizing nucleic acids, different from the chemistry of the solid support.

Sequenom's DNA MassArray System, which the company is set to launch by year's end, provides a streamlined process that is easy to implement, operate and maintain. The system includes a modular, semi-automated platform that includes an array mass spectrometer, nanoplotter and bioinformatics workstation. Also on tap is its DNA MassArray Industrial System, including an Automated Process Line (APL), offering additional robotics and software to fully automate the DNA analysis process. Sequenom will also sell the proprietary consumables, including SpectroCHIPs, reagents, and application specific software, required to complete the analysis.

Sequenom develops high definition genetic product development tools based on proprietary chemical reactions, parallel processing, and mass spectrometry for applications in medical diagnostics, forensics, agriculture biotechnology, and environmental testing.

