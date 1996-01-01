scale separation instruments, mass selective detectors, injectors, vacuum degassers, wavelength detectors, turbulent flow chromatography systems

The Company introduced its proprietary TurboFlow® technology in 1996 and received its first TurboFlow® patent in June 1998. TurboFlow® columns are packed with proprietary Cohesive media or specially selected third-party media modified to enhance performance in turbulent flow. The Company believes that turbulent flow in liquid chromatographic columns and cartridges dramatically enhances speed of separation within the column resulting in enhanced throughput. The Company believes that its TurboFlow® technology will not only analyze more samples or purify more product faster than comparable available means, but will also make possible new analytical and purification schemes heretofore not economically viable.