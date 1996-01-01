scale separation instruments, mass selective detectors, injectors, vacuum degassers, wavelength detectors, turbulent flow chromatography systems Source: Cohesive Technologies Inc.

Cohesive Technology, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation founded in 1991 to develop and market products for the separation, purification and analysis of molecules. Since its incorporation, the Company had been primarily engaged in utilizing its licensed technologies for product development and developing its own propriety technologies. The company recently introduced its new liquid chromatographic technology, Turbo Flow ® liquid chromatography, which incorporates the Company's methods development systems, propriety technologies, and developed an automated process development system, an analytical sample clean up system and a line of liquid chromatographic columns.

The Company introduced its proprietary TurboFlow® technology in 1996 and received its first TurboFlow® patent in June 1998. TurboFlow® columns are packed with proprietary Cohesive media or specially selected third-party media modified to enhance performance in turbulent flow. The Company believes that turbulent flow in liquid chromatographic columns and cartridges dramatically enhances speed of separation within the column resulting in enhanced throughput. The Company believes that its TurboFlow® technology will not only analyze more samples or purify more product faster than comparable available means, but will also make possible new analytical and purification schemes heretofore not economically viable.