Sample Concentrator Source: Techne Inc.

Used to accelerate a concentration of samples, this sample concentrator consists of a fully adjustable gas reservoir, which mounts over a Dri-Block Heater. As the samples are being treated, gas is introduced via the gas chamber through hypodermic needles over the surface of the test solution. By doing so, an environment for rapid evaporation and sample concentration is created.

