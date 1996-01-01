Personal Thermal Cycler Source: Techne Inc.

Techne Inc. is a thermal cycler with a temperature range of 4°C to 99°C and incremental/decremental time and temperature. It also has adjustable ramp rates, manual pause and a heated lid. Developed for molecular scientists, this personal thermal cycler can also be used for undergraduate use. In addition, its small footprint makes it suitable for laboratories of any size.

