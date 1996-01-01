microfluor, fluorescence, abrasives, biotechnology, data communications, liquid handling Source: DYNEX Technologies

Dynex Technologies manufactures and supplies Microtiter® Instrumentation and Plastics. For more than 30 years, Dynex has built a product portfolio that provides innovative and cost-effective solutions to research and clinical laboratories. Dynex Technologies' ISO 9002 manufacturing operations are located in Chantilly, Virginia, with sales offices in the USA, UK, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Asia. Dynex's absorbance, fluorescence, and luminescence readers and Microtiter plastics are available directly or through a world-wide network of distributors.

A subsidiary of Thermo BioAnalysis Corporation, Dynatech Laboratories was acquired and renamed Dynex Technologies in 1996.