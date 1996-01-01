Matrix Technologies Corporation Storefront at Drug Discovery Online- electronic pipettors, serial diluters, well plates, disposable tips, sample processors, liquid handling Source: Matrix Technologies Corporation

Matrix Technologies Corporation is dedicated to the design, manufacture and marketing of innovative liquid handling products and providing the very highest quality of technical service and support to our customers in Pharmaceutical, Research, Biotech and Clinical laboratories.

Matrix was founded in 1984 to meet the growing demand for high performance, high throughput liquid handling technologies. Today the Company employs over 100 staff and occupies purpose built premises in Hudson, New Hampshire that encompass research, development, manufacturing, sales, technical support, service and administration. Matrix has also established a European office in Manchester, England that includes European sales and service support together with full calibration facilities. Matrix products are available worldwide through our direct sales-force in the USA and through our network of partners across Europe, Asia and the Pacific-rim Countries.