Laboratory Product Guide Source: Revco, GS Laboratory Equipment

Revco, GS Laboratory Equipmentis full-color product guide details the complete line of high-performance laboratory refrigerators, freezers, cryogenic storage systems and automatic COcell culture incubators. This guide covers over 300 models of microprocessor-controlled products. Also covered in the guide are ultra-low temperature freezers, -40°C to -86°C; mechanically refrigerated cryogenic freezers, -140°C and -150°C; lab refrigerators, +4°C and -20°C and -30°C freezers; blood bank refrigerators and freezers; and COincubators. The products covered in this guide are suitable for a wide range of laboratory conditions.

275 Aiken Rd., Asheville, NC 28804 Phone: 1-800-252-7100 Fax: (828) 645-3368