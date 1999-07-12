IGEN Establishes Three New Business Units

IGEN International Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD) has established three separate business units to develop and commercialize products based on its propriety Origen technology. The three business units—Life Science, Medical, and Industrial—address diagnostic and testing markets that total $20 billion worldwide. IGEN established these units to provide product focus for operating managers, employees, and customers; to establish greater visibility and growth opportunities for shareholders; and to provide independent financing options for each business unit.

The Life Science business unit will initially focus on high throughput drug screening markets. IGEN markets the M-Series High Throughput Screening System for use by bio-pharmaceutical companies in the drug discovery process. The new Life Science business unit has assay expertise to assist customers with assay feasibility, development, and in the performance of assay services, as well as research and development expertise.

The Industrial business unit will develop and commercialize products for testing food, water, and environmental samples using Origen technology. Products that provide sensitive, rapid, convenient, and reliable testing are being developed in conjunction with the USDA and others in the industry. Jill White has been promoted to Program Manager for the Industrial business unit and will be responsible for the first product to be introduced, a test for E. coli 0157.

The Medical business unit will focus on developing new products that can be used to perform tests outside of large central laboratory settings, such as in the physician's office, hospital emergency rooms, surgical and intensive care units, hospital satellite laboratories, nurses' stations, or the hospital patient's bedside. This business unit will, where appropriate, work with new collaborators to commercialize products. It will also evaluate the development of products for in-home testing (patient self-testing).

Through its Life Science, Industrial, and Medical business units, IGEN develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic systems utilizing its patented Origen technology, which is based on electrochemiluminescence. The Origen technology provides uniform assay formats for conducting a multitude of diagnostic tests, including immunoassay, nucleic acid probe, and clinical chemistry tests.

For more information, call IGEN at 301-984-8000.