Hyseq Discovers New IL-1 Receptor Antagonist

Hyseq Inc. (Sunnyvale, CA) has announced a new gene involved in anti-inflammatory activity. The gene encodes IL-1Hy2, a member of the Interleukin-1 (IL-1) family. This announcement follows Hyseq's July 1998 disclosure of a gene encoding another IL-1 receptor antagonist, IL-1Hy1. These two new IL-1 receptor antagonists are believed to be the first members of the IL-1 family to be announced since 1990.

IL-1 and tumor necrosis factor (TNF) are cytokines that have been directly linked to the progression of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. Hyseq's IL-1Hy1 and IL-1Hy2 are receptor antagonists, which have been identified with activity that block IL-1 cytokines from binding to cell receptors, thereby inhibiting inflammation. Hyseq's IL-1 receptor antagonists are potential therapeutic candidates for inhibiting IL-1 binding activities and arresting inflammatory progression.

Chronic inflammatory diseases are a serious worldwide health issue. According to industry sources, rheumatoid arthritis affects approximately 2.3 million people in the US, and inflammatory bowel disease an additional half million. For the next four years, annual drug sales for chronic inflammatory diseases may reach more than $4 billion.

Hyseq Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company.

