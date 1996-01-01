Horizontal Testing System Source: MTS Systems Corporation

The Mini Bionix system can be modified to meet special testing needs

The Mini Bionix system can be modified to meet special testing needs, while performing uniaxial tests. The load frame can be used in the horizontal position, and by removing the special stands it can be used in the normal vertical position again. This system is a flexible test system available in a variety of configurations, from 5 to 25kN/100mm in combination with 100Nm/270°. It also has a special test fixture for knee wear, hip wear, spine and chewing simulation tests.

MTS Systems Corp., 14000 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, MN 55344-2290 Phone: (612) 937-4000 Fax: (612) 937-4515

