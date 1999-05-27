Genome Therapeutics, Queen's University of Belfast Collaborate on Human Genome Sequencing

Genome Therapeutics Corp. (GTC; Waltham, MA) has completed a sequencing contract for researchers from the Cancer Research Centre at the Queen's University of Belfast (Belfast, Northern Ireland). Financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the contract, GTC sequenced several regions of the human genome for the Cancer Research Centre. Utilizing proprietary sequencing techniques, GTC created libraries for each clone; generated sequence reads that provided for greater than 6-fold coverage of the region; and provided preliminary analysis of the sequenced regions.

"The sequence information generated at the GTC Sequencing Center has dramatically advanced our research project, moving us closer to our goal of finding new molecular targets for the discovery of novel cancer therapeutics," said Professor Patrick Johnston of the Cancer Research Centre.

Genome Therapeutics Corp. uses gene sequencing to develop new treatments and tests for microbial and fungal infections as well as human genetic diseases.

