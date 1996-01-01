www.bioprocessonline.com

Source: MTS Systems Corporation

This low force torsional fatigue system is made for performing torsional monotonic failure and fatigue tests on coronary stents, catheters, pacemaker leads and wires, and other medical device materials or cylindrical components. This system also proves useful for determining torsional shear strength and torsional modulus of medical bone screws.

MTS Systems Corp., 14000 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, MN 55344-2290 Phone: (612) 937-4000 Fax: (612) 937-4515

