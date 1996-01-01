www.bioprocessonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

dissection equipment, preserved specimens, fetal pigs, lab tables, frogs, beef organs

Source: Bio Corporation
dissection equipment, preserved specimens, fetal pigs, lab tables, frogs, beef organs
Bio Corporation has been selling preserved specimens on the wholesale market since 1967. Ben Hedstrom's father, Gilbert started out in a small garage. Some of his work is still around. We want to offer you the same great quality with lowest price available. The Bio Corporation is a family owned and run company. Many people say they can not believe our quality, and with such amazing prices. We want everyone to know that if you are unsatisfied with anything for any reason we will replace it free of charge. The Bio Corporation prides itself with the satisfaction of knowing we are helping teach the future.
    Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.