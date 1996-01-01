Differential Display and Mutation Analysis Instrument

The Genomyx LR is an instrument that provides enhanced resolution in research applications

The product features proprietary "air impingement" technology, which allows temperature control over both surfaces of the gel during electrophoresis. It also provides flexibility in tailoring run parameters to meet the requirements of specific applications. The instrument allows the option of long, low voltage overnight runs for maximum data acquisition in both DNA sequencing and differential display.

The product comes with a built-in 3500 V supply with microprocessor control.

