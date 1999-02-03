DAF-2, Fluorescent Indicator For Nitric Oxide

By Margaret Dentliner, Sr. product manager and marketing director, CalBiochem Novabiochem

Nitric oxide (NO) is a small, biologically active messenger molecule that has many important roles in human physiology ranging from homeostasis to pathology. NO acts as a potent vasodilator, inhibits platelet aggregation, reduces platelet adherence to the endothelium and suppresses vascular smooth muscle proliferation 1 . NO derived from a constitutive NO synthase in the brain is an important neurotransmitter that participates in the genesis of memory and serves as a mediator of the metabolism/blood flow coupling in the brain. It also plays an important role in neuromorphogenesis and synaptic plasticity. A reduction in vascular NO plays a significant role in the development of atherosclerosis, the pathophysiology of diabetes, subarachnoid hemorrhage, ischemia-reperfusion injury and shock 2,3 . On the other hand, enhanced formation of NO in the brain plays a role in neuronal injury during stroke, acute and chronic neurodegeneration, and epileptic seizures 4,5 .

Studies on the physiological roles of NO have been hampered by the difficulty in direct in vivo measurements of this compound due to its extremely short half-life and low concentrations. A new dye, 4,5-Diaminofluorescein Diacetate (DAF-2 DA), can be used for real-time bioimaging of NO with fine temporal and spatial resolution 6 . Cells are loaded with the membrane-permeable DAF-2 DA which is subsequently hydrolyzed by cytosolic esterases releasing free DAF-2 that does not leak into the medium. At physiological pH, the DAF-2 is relatively non-fluorescent, however, in the presence of NO and oxygen, a DAF-2 triazole (DAF-2T), a fluorescent product, is formed.

This conversion of DAF-2 to DAF-2T by reaction with NO causes little change in the absorbance maximum, but increases the quantum efficiency by over 180-fold. In several recent studies, this dye has been used to detect NO production in LPS stimulated macrophages 7 and cytokine activated rat aortic smooth muscle cells 6,8 . The increase in fluorescence intensity was positively correlated to the concentrations of LPS and cytokines used. The fluorescence intensity was significantly reduced by the NO synthase inhibitor L-NMMA. The sensitivity of DAF-2 is such that an increase in fluorescence intensity was observed even in resting endothelial cells, reflecting the basal NO production 7 . In vitro studies have shown that DAF-2 does not react with stable oxidized forms of NO such as NO 2 - , NO 3 - , nor with other reactive oxygen species such as O 2 .- , H 2 O 2 , and ONOO - 8 . Other advantages of using DAF-2 for cellular imaging are its visible excitation wavelength that is less damaging to cells, and the fact that it is not subject to interference from the autofluorescence of biological samples.

