The Queue 1.4 cu.ft. compact CO2 incubator has microprocessor control
The Queue 1.4 cu.ft. compact CO2
incubator has microprocessor control and alarm functions. It has a direct digital setpoint and alpha-numeric display of CO2
and temperature, alarm, calibration and diagnostic functions. It also has an auto-zero sensor that eliminates calibration downtime. The constant flow model features an electronic control with a flowmeter air/CO2
control system, suitable wherever automatic control is not required.
Harris, GS Laboratory Equipment, 275 Aiken Rd., Asheville, NC 28804 Phone: (800) 252-7100 Fax: (828) 658-0363