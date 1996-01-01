Cable Grip Source: MTS Systems Corporation

This cable sheath grip is self-tightening and designed for electrical cables, thick plastic films, and similar materials. These grips are suitable for a temperature range of 5°F to 120°F (-15°C to 50°C). The gripping action of this product is provided by steel rollers that slide on inclined ramps. One of the options is a flexible cord/yarn/wire grip that has a capacity of 1,000 lbf. With a roller diameter of 0.64 in., this grip weighs 0.8 kg. sheathsm.jpg sheathsmtn.jpg

MTS Systems Corporation,14000 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, MN 55344-2290 Phone: (612) 937-4000 Fax: (612) 937-4515

