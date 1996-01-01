Anchor Yeast Source: Anchor Yeast

As leaders in South African yeast technology,philosophy is to be at the forefront of technical innovation, meeting the changing needs of consumers and providing the highest possible levels of service.

Anchor Yeast operates in consumer and industrial markets, manufacturing and supplying active dry yeast, instant dry yeast, brewing dry yeast, distillers yeast, wine yeast, bakers compressed yeast and cream yeast.

Anchor Yeast has focused its sales and marketing operations into 3 discreet business units, each to serve the needs of its market.

The bakery business (yeast and bakery specialties)

The consumer business (yeast products)

The biotechnologies business (yeast and biocontrol agents)

Each of these businesses are looking at new opportunities for growth through exports, new products and product differentiation. Product development and research capabilities are continuously being enhanced for the benefit of the customers served by these business units.

In-house distribution systems operate countrywide from refrigerated depots in strategic locations. This ensures that customers can be serviced with fresh, quality products at any time. Anchor Yeast strives to provide the highest possible level of service and to supply premium products to all of its customers.

