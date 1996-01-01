Source: IDEX Health & Science
Upchurch Scientific Universal Prime/Purge Valves connect to any HPLC pump 1/8" OD inlet solvent line in order to remove inline air bubbles or to wet a new solvent reservoir filter. . .
Upchurch Scientific Universal Prime/Purge Valves from connect to any HPLC pump 1/8" OD inlet solvent line in order to remove inline air bubbles or to wet a new solvent reservoir filter. The valves can be opened and closed by using a luer-tipped syringe. They come with flangeless fittings for quick connection. To connect the valves, cut the inlet solvent line where the valve placement is desired.
Click here to download the universal prime/purge valves datasheet.
Click here to download the low pressure valves catalog extract.