Upchurch Scientific® LuerTight™ Fittings Source: IDEX Health & Science

Upchurch Scientific LuerTight Fittings were designed for low pressure 1/16" or 1/8" OD semiridgid polymer tubing connections without barbs or nuts. These connections combine the flangeless ferrule design with luer fittings for convenience and reliability. They are also more economical and less bulky than nut-to-luer style fittings. They also conform to ISO requirements for medical luer taper configuration and performance.