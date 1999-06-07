Tying Up DNA

Researchers from Keio University (Yokohama, Japan) and Crest (Core Research for Evolutional Science and Technology), a program supported by Japan Science and Technology Corp. (JST; Kawaguchi City, Japan), report in the June 3 issue of Nature that they have tied DNA up in knots. Using optical tweezers—a laser bean split into two independently controlled beams—Yasuharu Arai, a graduate student working with Yoshie Harada at the university, introduced knots into a single phage lambda DNA molecule.

Arai first attached polystyrene beads, which act as handless, to each end of the strand, and then directed the laser at the handles, which by their nature are drawn toward light. With one beam holding an end of the strand in place, he used the other beam to loop it around.

Using this technique, the group was able to control the radius of curvature of a molecular filament, such as actin or DNA, by tying a knot in the strand. By measuring precisely the tension being applied to the filament by knots of varying diameters, they found that actin filaments break with two orders of magnitude less force than when the filament is unknotted. Furthermore, DNA was found to be stronger than actin, and even multiple knots can be introduced into a single DNA molecule.

Kazuhiko Kinosita Jr., a physics professor who helped coordinate the projects, was reported as saying "We did it for fun and for the challenge, just like climbing Mount Everest for the first time. No one had done it before. In this Mr. Arai we have a first. For him it is an art."

Aside from the sheer technological feat, the ability to tie knots molecules has a variety of uses. This technology can be used to study the curvature dependence of interactions between intracellular filaments and proteins or ligands. RNA polymerase, for example, was discovered to be released when DNA is pulled taut. In addition, it could be used as a way to manipulate filaments, bundling things together or constricting regions of cells—a microscopic string. It also provides a new method for measuring the mechanical properties of flexible and semiflexible polymers.

For more information: Yoshie Harada, Department of Physics, Keio University, 3-14-1 Hiyoshi, Kouhoku-Ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Pref. 223-8522 Japan. Tel: +81 45-563-1151.