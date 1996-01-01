surveying instruments, molecular imaging, photogrammetric scanning, surgical products, opthalmology, axiovision Source: Carl Zeiss, Inc., IMT Corp., Industrial Metrology

Founded in 1846 in Jena, Germany, the Carl Zeiss Company today is the world leader in precision optics and engineering. The Zeiss product line includes laboratory & surgical microscopes, ophthalmic diagnostic instruments, high-precision industrial measuring machines, surveying instruments, opto-electronic systems such as large telescopes & planetariums, microlithography lenses, binoculars & camera lenses.

Carl Zeiss, Inc., the largest of the Zeiss companies in North America offers a complete line of microscopes and image analysis systems for research, routine & clinical applications. These include upright, inverted, stereo & confocal laser scanning microscopes for all contrasting techniques, including brightfield, darkfield, phase contrast, polarization, DIC & fluorescence ratio analyzer.

Only Zeiss has the Attofluor real-time fluorescence ratio analyzer, the AttoArc fluorescence light source controller that allows scientists to vary the intensity of 100-watt fluorescence lamps extending the life of the fluorescence lamps and those epi-fluorescence tags that are prone to photo-bleaching, & the new ConfoCor Fluorescence Correlation Spectrometer for the study of biochemical binding and transport processes as well as biological interactions in solutions, and even in living cells.

Zeiss specializes in complete digital microscopy systems optimized for customers' specific applications with the most advanced high-resolution digital cameras, computers, & image analysis software.

Carl Zeiss Vision, the newest member of the Zeiss microscopy family, has developed the new AxioVision and KS series of modular imaging software, together with specific software for such applications as T-lymphocyte assays (KS-Elispot), 3D deconvolution, multi channel fluorescence, time lapse imaging & confocal microscopy.

Carl Zeiss has the advanced products & the experience to solve almost any microscopy problem. Our Technical Sales Representatives are the best trained & most knowledgeable in the industry.