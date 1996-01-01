separations technology, analytical laboratory, laboratory separations, analytical gas systems, clinical diagnostics, bioprocessing Source: Whatman, Inc.

Whatman is an international separations technology business providing enhanced performance products for customers in the analytical, healthcare and life science sectors.

Whatman is one of the best known international brands in the analytical laboratory. We sell a wide range of laboratory separations products through a worldwide network of distributors.

Whatman products in the healthcare sector cover a variety of market segments, including clinical diagnostics, medical filtration, bioprocessing, molecular biology and blood separation media.

In the life science market, Whatman provides innovative solutions to a variety of separations problems.