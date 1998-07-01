Toggle navigation
Upstream Processing
Upstream Processing Solution Center
Cell Culture
Downstream Processing
Downstream Processing
Single Use Technology
Bioprocessing
Biomanufacturing
Biomanufacturing Solution Center
Supply Chain
Single-use
Bioanalysis
Bioanalysis Solution Center
Culture Development
QA/QC
Bioprocess
Bioprocess Outsourcing Solution Center
Freeware
| July 1, 1998
Screen Saver
Source: Industrial Scientific Corp.
A capsule character runs around the screen catching falling capsules in a blister pack. Recommended: Intel Pentium 133 mhz processor or better, 16 Mb RAM, and a sound card.
Get the latest articles from Bioprocess Online delivered to your inbox.
SIGN ME UP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
×
Contact Details
Company Name
Industrial Scientific Corp.
Address
1001 Oakdale Rd.
Oakdale, PA 15071-1093
US
Phone
412-788-4353
Contact
Chris Lange
Company Profile
Email Us
Marketing
Request A Media Kit
Ad Specifications
Article Reprints
Life Science Connect
Biosimilar Development
Clinical Leader
Drug Discovery
Laboratory Network
Med Device Online
OutsourcedPharma
Pharmaceutical Online
Life Science Leader Magazine
Events & Training
Outsourced Pharma Events
Life Science Training Institute
About Us
Contact Us
Who We Are
Editorial Board
Copyright
© 1996-2017
VertMarkets, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.
Terms of Use
.
Privacy Statement
.