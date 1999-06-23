Score One for the Gene Hunters

So many genes, and so little time. But a group from New York University (NYU) School of Medicine and two London hospitals succeeded in finding a gene associated with a form of dementia that bears a resemblance to Alzheimer's disease. As reported in the June 24 issue of Nature, Jorge Ghiso, associate professor of pathology at NYU, and colleagues, using the full armamentarium of molecular tools, found a gene, which they dubbed BRI, on chromosome 13 that is mutated in people with familial British dementia. The defect abolishes a stop codon, resulting in the production of an abnormally long protein, a part of which is apparently clipped and entangled in the brains of affected individuals.

First described in the 1940s, familial British dementia is an autosomal dominant disorder characterized by Alzheimer-like amyloid plaques and progressive dementia and spasticity. A British woman who died in 1883 has passed down the mutation to a large cadre of descendants, more than 200 strong, encompassing seven generations.

The group from NYU and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (London) isolated peptides of the amyloid fibrils taken from the brain of a woman who suffered with the disease for ten years prior to her death. Using partial sequences to search gene databases for a match, they found one—a near perfect one at that—among a collection of ESTs. And the near perfection was the key: the sequence of the clone revealed that a single base change had occurred in the mutant, converting a stop codon into an arginine. This alteration results in the production of a longer-than-normal precursor protein, which, when processed, produces large, insoluble fragments that become deposited in amyloid plaques.

A characteristic amyloid plaque from a dementia patient stained with an antibody specific for the amyloid protein.

"Using only fragments of a disease protein we obtained from an autopsy, we could almost pluck the gene encoding its precursor protein out of millions of DNA sequences posted in databanks," says Ruben Vidal of NYU, one of the authors of the study. "Ten years ago we couldn't have bagged the gene in this way," he says.

Cloning and sequencing a matching cDNA clone produced a picture of a 266 amino acid protein, with a predicted transmembrane spanning domain that would leave the C-terminus outside the cell. In the mutant, a 34 amino acid residue is added on, and just by luck, the mutation creates a restriction site for Xho not present in the normal gene, which they used to screen for carriers.

Using probes and the knowledge of the sequence, the group went on to map the mutation, verify the sequence in the genome of affected family members, and localize the protein in amyloid deposits in the autopsied brains.

Creighton H. Phelps, director of the Alzheimer's Disease Centers Program at the National Institute on Aging, was quoted as saying, "This exciting discovery provides new opportunities to uncover the cascade of events leading to the loss of synapses and neurons triggering the development of dementia. If we can interfere with this cascade, common to many of the dementias, including Alzheimer's, we may be able to stall the disease process in its tracks."

