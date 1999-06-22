Researchers Link IL-13 to Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Introduction

Costly Convention Cure

Interleukin Connection

Treatment Strategy

A research team at Princess Margaret Hospital's Ontario Cancer Institute, the University of Toronto, and the Amgen Research Institute report in the June 21 issue of Journal of Experimental Medicine a finding that may provide a target for the treatment of Hodgkin's disease. Using gene chip technology, the researchers found that the growth factor interleukin 13 (IL-13) is over-expressed in tumor cells from Hodgkin's patients. They further showed that blocking the expression of IL-13 can inhibit the growth of these cells in culture.

"I'm particularly excited because for the first time we have identified the engine that drives at least some Hodgkin's cancer cells to multiply. We are now working to find a way to shut down that engine. These findings have huge clinical potential," said Tak W. Mak, senior scientist at the Ontario Cancer Institute, director of the Amgen Research Institute, and professor of Medical Biophysics and Immunology at the University of Toronto.

Hodgkin's disease, a malignancy of the body's immune system, strikes young adults in their twenties and thirties, first appearing as enlarged lymph nodes in the neck or chest. While it has a nearly 80% cure rate, it comes as a high price. Most Hodgkin's patients are treated with radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of the two, and as a consequence suffer from infertility, heart disease, or other forms of cancer within 5 to 15 years after treatment.

"We have reached the point where the risk of complications from treatment for Hodgkin's disease is now becoming significant," said Bruce Patterson, a pathologise at Princess Margaret Hospital and co-author of the study. "With present treatments, some patients are dying from the complications of treatment rather than from the disease itself."

Lead author Ursula Kapp, a scientist at the Amgen Institute at the time of the study and now a member of the departments of hematology and oncology at University Medical Centre in Freiburg, Germany, examined some 950 tumor genes arrayed on a DNA chip in order to identify which ones are specifically expressed in Hodgkin's disease cells. She found that IL-13 is consistently over-expressed in Hodgkin's disease. Patterson determined that it was the Reed-Sternberg cells themselves that produce the deadly growth factor.

"Now that we know IL-13 plays a major role in the growth of at least some Hodgkin's tumours, we can begin to look at new treatments for the disease using IL-13 neutralizing antibodies or by blocking IL-13 production altogether within Reed-Sternberg cells," said Kapp. "We are particularly excited to have shed new light on this rare, but serious form of cancer."

Mak's team found that blocking the effects of IL-13 resulted in the Reed-Sternberg cells' inability to multiply. "We determined that if IL-13 was making these cells divide and grow, we simply had to deprive them of IL-13 and they should stop dividing," said Mak. "It worked. In about eighty hours Reed-Sternberg cells in a test tube almost completely stopped growing. This discovery gives us great hope that we will someday find a rational way to target and kill Reed-Sternberg cells without subjecting patients to serious side effects. That is the role of future cancer researchers—to develop rational approaches to treating cancer with minimal side effects and maximum quality of life. Discoveries like this one will help us to do that."

