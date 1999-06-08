Pathobiotek Diagnostic Launches Three New R&D Tools for Study of MS

Pathobiotek Diagnostics Inc. (Houston), a developer of diagnostic products for multiple sclerosis (MS) and other immune disorders, has launched three new products that are ready to ship to select customers.

The three new products—specialized culture media, FISH probes, and PCR kits—are research and development tools designed for collaborators dedicated to the study of MS and certain other immune disorders. Pathobiotek expects that revenues from sales of these products will exceed 20 cents per share within a 12–18 month period.

PDI is a research and development biotech firm dedicated to developing new technology, particularly to finding and characterizing new infectious agents, determining their role in disease, and developing diagnostic tools.

For more information: Pathobiotek Diagnostics Inc., 7010 NW 100 Dr., Bldg. A, Suite 101, Houston, TX 77092-2045. Tel: 713-939-1833. Fax: 713-939-1835.