More on SNPs

The first part of this series looked at some approaches to single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) detection—from brute-force sequencing to the latest solid phase technology, such as DNA chips. (Click here to read Part I.) But even within the context of solid phase assays, there are a variety of approaches. This profile will look at two different solid phase approaches to scaling-up SNP detection.

PE Does It with Ligase (Back to Top)

While many techniques for SNP detection rely on PCR, the difficulty of optimizing PCR, especially multiplexed PCR, which is a necessity for scaling up, has led some to stray from this well-trodden path. Methods employing ligation in the detection step, such as the oligonucleotide ligation assay (OLA), commercialized by PE Applied Biosystems (Foster City, CA), avoid some pitfalls of PCR, and can detect multiple mutations (Ref 1) simultaneously.

PE's OLA detection reaction employs three primers: a mutant probe, a wild-type probe, and a common probe. The mutant and wild type probes are tagged with different mobility modifiers (though other kinds of tags are possible), while the common probe carries a fluorescent tag. The primers are allowed to hybridize to a target (usually PCR amplified), after which the ligase reaction is performed. Mutant and wild type products will separate electrophoretically by virtue of their mobility tags, and be visualized by the fluorescence of the common probe. PE has several versions of this for detecting multiple mutations simultaneously; its cystic fibrosis OLA, for example, screens for 31 mutations in the CF gene using 60 sets of primers and three fluorescent dyes.

Ligation detection methods provide a number of benefits including: (1) its inherently high specificity, since two independent primers must hybridize to a target, (2) the production of a covalent and hence thermostable molecule, and (3) the ability to analyze multiple sites along the same strand without encountering interference, which can be a problem with multi-plexing PCR reactions.

To scale up this system further, PE is moving its OLA from a gel-based platform to an array-based one, which will increase enormously the number of sites that can be interrogated using a single array design. PE plans to produce a "universal array" scalable to tens of thousands of 24-mers to be reacted against the OLA reactions, which as before, are run in solution. The OLA will have two specific probes, but in this case, the third common probe will also have a tail containing an address, a zip-code of sorts, for a site on the chip, as well as a fluorochrome for detection. Hundreds to thousands of SNPs can be analyzed simultaneously on this system, and furthermore, new chips will not need to be made when new SNPs are added, since the specificity resides in the solution hybridization/ligation reaction, not on the chip.

SNPs on Beads (Back to Top)

Lynx Therapeutics (Hayward, CA) is developing technologies that will enable both the large-scale isolation of SNPs and screening for SNPs in large populations, using platforms that allow massively parallel manipulations and analyses. Company scientists have devised an extraction method (proprietary) that will pull out from a population of fragments only those containing SNPs, which doesn't require prior knowledge of the sequence. These fragments, once isolated, are attached and literally cloned on the surface of beads. Thousand to millions of such beads can be made and used to screen entire genomes in one operation, enabling the simultaneous, and rapid, comparison of any two populations. And by attaching different fluorescent labels to the genomes under study, it's possible to isolate by fluorescence activated cell sorting, the beads that differ between the two populations, which can then be thrown into a sequencing reaction. This scheme greatly reduces the amount of sequencing that needs to be done by focusing on only those regions that have a different SNP.

Lynx's has other technologies in-hand that allow massively parallel operations that will feed into SNP studies. They include parallel clone sorting, which can simultaneously handle up to two million genes, and massively parallel signature sequencing, which provides the identification ("signature sequence") of nearly all genes present in any sample.

The potential of Lynx technologies for large-scale screening has already been appreciated. A recent collaboration was announced between Lynx and Oxygen Ltd. (Oxford, England) for applying the Lynx SNP identification and genotyping technologies to a large population of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Oxagen will then construct maps and further refine the regions of association defined by these SNPs to locate disease genes and identify possible polymorphisms within them.

References (Back to Top)

By Laura DeFrancesco