Methylation and Cell Death—One Key to Preventing Autoimmunity

Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI; Boston) and Harvard Medical School (HMS; Boston) have identified a mechanism the immune system uses to detect and eliminate dysfunctional T-cells. Reported in the May 14 issue of Science, the study clarifies a long-standing puzzle about the development of systemic autoimmune diseases and has immediate practical implications for how to design cancer vaccines.

Harvey Cantor, chair of the department of cancer immunology and AIDS at DFCI and an HMS professor of pathology, and his colleagues have tracked the fate of circulating T-cells incapable of recognizing the major histocompatibility complex I, a function normally carried out by CD8 carrying T-cells.

The researchers found that these "misselected" CD8 cells essentially disarmed themselves within two to three days. The cells initially left the thymus carrying CD8 proteins on their surface. Without engagement with their coreceptors, the cells promptly shut down further transcription of the CD8 gene through gene methylation, allowing normal turnover to deplete its CD8 supply. The cells also stopped making granzyme B, the mediator of the cytotoxic effects of these cells.

The CD8 cells, starved of class 1 contact, also began transcribing the Fas and Fas ligand genes, proteins known to touch off apoptosis or cell death. Within two days, the cells were dead. Similar results were obtained when MHC was not properly presented to CD8 cells. Taken together these results suggest that the that the default mode for CD8 cells is death, which is kept at bay only by continuous contact of its CD8 protein and T cell receptor with class 1-bound antigen, according to Cantor. He adds that this quality control pathway extends a process started in the thymus.

The study's clinical implications are twofold, says Cantor. Tumors sometimes frustrate oncologists with a phenomenon dubbed "tumor escape," in which tumor cells shed class 1 molecules along with tumor antigens. Cantor's findings suggest that this trick is even more insidious than was thought, because not only does the tumor evade its supposed killers, but by withholding class 1 proteins from the CD8 cells, the tumor cell induces the death of the very cells that are supposed to destroy them. Indeed, when the researchers allowed CD8 cells to interact with tumor cells that had cast off some class 1 proteins, the level of cell death among the CD8 cells doubled whereas the tumor cells remained increasingly unscathed.

"This problem becomes more serious as we get better at developing cancer vaccines," says Cantor, adding that researchers need to define the whole range of tumor antigens with peptide libraries and then deploy a cocktail of tumor antigens in their vaccines rather than counting on one or two—a strategy that should work, since researchers know tumor cells cannot downregulate all antigens.

The study also helps explain observations that have long perplexed immunologists trying to understand systemic autoimmune diseases such as lupus, says Cantor. One in four patients with lupus contains T-cells without either CD4 or CD8, sometimes in huge numbers suggestive of a lymphoma.

The current work reflects a change in immunologists' thinking, he says. Increasingly, they view autoimmune disease not simply as a cartoon version of renegade T-cell clones, but as a broader dysfunction of the body's intricate controls over the life and death of its T-cells.

By that reasoning, he adds, autoimmune diseases and cancer can no longer be considered unrelated. They appear to be two sides of one coin in that these life—death controls are out of kilter in opposite ways in the two conditions. In lupus, useless CD8 cells that ought to die stay on, whereas in cancer, urgently needed CD8 cells are tricked into suicide.

The research was funded in part by the National Institutes of Health. In addition to Cantor, authors on the paper are: Gary Pestano, Yaling Zhou, Linda Trimble, and George Weber of the Department of Immunology and AIDS at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and John Daley of the Department of Adult Oncology, also at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

For more information: Harvey Cantor, Chairman, Department of Cancer Immunology and AIDS, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 1 Jimmy Fund Way, Room 722, Boston, MA 021115. Tel: 617-632-3348 Fax: 617-632-4630. Email: Harvey_Cantor@DFCI.harvard.edu.