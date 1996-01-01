Injector Source: Cohesive Technologies Inc.

Cohesive Technologies Inc.15 Injector has been designed for smaller injection volumes and allows the user to inject one microliter or less from 384 wells or 96 well microplates or tubes. This system has a flexible open bed and injects directly into the valve to minimize carry-over and improve precision. With an open architecture to provide access to racks, this injector uses a liquid level sensing probe that minimizes the risk of cross-contamination from carry-over. It also allows the user to sample injection into HPLC and LC/MS and to pierce heavy septum for assays involving VACUTAINER tubes.

