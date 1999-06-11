Human Genome Project Wins Platinum Partnership Award

The Human Genome Project has won the Platinum technology 21st Century Pioneer Partnership Award. The award, announced by Computer Associates International Inc. (Islandia, NY; who acquired Platinum technology International inc.) at the Computerworld Smithsonian Award Gala in Washington, DC last week, honors organizations that partner across industries, geographies, and competitive boundaries to make great contributions to the world. The Human Genome Project is a collaboration of hundreds of scientists worldwide dedicated to deciphering and mapping the genetic code of human beings.

The goal of The Human Genome project is to locate the 100,000 human genes and to read the entire genetic script—all 3 billion bits of information—by 2005. All of the information is placed immediately into the public domain, where it is easily accessible to scientists worldwide. Understanding the complete set of genes, known as the human genome, will help explain how human beings develop and how diseases like cancer and diabetes can be diagnosed, treated, and even prevented.

The extreme complexity of the project requires the use of information technology, including supercomputers and advanced databases, to help identify and catalog patterns within large sequences of genetic information. These patterns are then used for generating genetic maps, which will enable scientists to identify the components of the genome. Launched in 1990, the project is supported in the US by the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy.

"By charting the innermost reaches of the human cell, our unprecedented international team of biologists, chemists, engineers, computer scientists, mathematicians, and other scientists hopes to identify the full set of genetic instructions contained inside our cells," said Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes for Health's Human Genome Project. "This is a unique project in which technology is the key to integrating life and computer sciences to increase our understanding of human development. We're proud to accept this honor."

