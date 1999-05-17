Hopkins Researchers Capture 3-D Image of Internal RNA Structure

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore) have captured a pioneering view of the internal structure of RNA. The work, published in the journal Science, marks the first actual atomic level resolution of a protein-RNA complex from the ribosome ever to be produced and only the third RNA ever to have its complex higher-order construction revealed.

"I've been traveling around the last few weeks giving talks about what we've discovered," said Hopkins chemistry professor David Draper, out of whose lab the work originated, "and people's jaws just drop to the floor. So little has been known about how RNAs fit together and what kinds of structural features keep it intact. Well, now we can actually see it in 3-D, living color."

RNA's stature has risen extraordinarily in the past two decades with discoveries that RNA not only carries the genetic blueprint to the ribosomes for protein encoding, but also serves as the catalyst that carries out the reactions and does the major work of the ribosome. Its ability to both store genetic information and catalyze biological reactions identifies it as central to the origins of life and suggests that it is critical for the regulation of genes and pathogens.

Unfortunately, scientists have only a primitive understanding of RNA, and very little is known about its detailed structure. Its many entwined helical elements are tightly packed into an extremely complicated, globular structure, making even a simple viewing a difficult biophysical adventure.

By binding a particularly stable kind of protein commonly known as L11 to RNA synthesized in the lab, Draper's group created an RNA-protein complex that was robust enough to withstand the rigors of analysis. In this case, the analysis was conducted by expert crystallographers in a neighboring biophysics lab.

When data analysis finally produced the images, showing details of RNA building blocks neatly arranged in a compact structure, the scientists were awed. Within the intricate RNA folds, they discovered protein clearly serving as the critical lynchpin.

"We knew that protein helped the RNA fold and made it a lot more stable," Draper said, "but we never thought it would be something so direct. What we saw was how the RNA is locked into place when the protein structure connects. You see the protein grabbing onto a little RNA base to keep it from popping out of its slot. It was one of those nice moments in science when everything comes together. All of a sudden, we knew a lot more about how things work."

"What we have now is only 1% of the complete structure of the machinery of the cell that carries out protein synthesis—but it's a really interesting 1%," said Draper. "Looking at this machinery, this ribosome, we now have insight into what appears to be a general feature of cellular RNAs—proteins have evolved to help the critical process of RNA folding."

With that knowledge, Draper said he can now return to previous hypotheses about the nature of RNA and see long-standing questions in a new light. The insight should advance his research quickly. "It's like you've been working in a dimly lit room for a long time and somebody finally turns on a light," he observed. "Maybe it's just one corner of the room, but at last you can see what you've been stumbling over all these years. Now we just need to use that insight to extend our vision as far as we can."

