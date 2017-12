Fitzgerald Industries International, Inc. Storefront Source: Fitzgerald Industries International, Inc.

Fitzgerald Industries International, Inc. offers 5000 immunodiagnostic reagents. Products include MONOCLONAL / POLYCLONAL ANTIBODIES and PURIFIED ANTIGENS to: Neuroscience, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Disease Reagents, Purified Human Hormones and Steroids, Thyroid, Human Serum Proteins, Fertility, Cytokine & Growth Factors, TDM & Drug of Abuse antibodies, Tumor Markers & Cancer, and Bone & Metabolism. Also, we provide Normal & Disease State Sera/Plasma and Antibody Production services.