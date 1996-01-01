Filter Brochure Source: Harris, GS Laboratory Equipment

This four-color flier details the HEPA filter option on full size CO 2 incubators, including the StabilTherm dry wall incubator. This filter improves air quality and protects cultures from contamination caused by routine door openings, which expose cell cultures to airborne particulates from the lab. This brochure details how the filter cleans chamber atmosphere without high velocity airflow detrimental to the "still air" culture method. Also, the filter surface area is maximized to contain particulate build-up within the humidified incubator transfer.

