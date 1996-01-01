custom antibody production, animal plasma, polyclonal antiserum, immunochemicals, bioreactors, human blood products Source: Lampire Biological Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1977, Lampire Biological Laboratories, Inc. is an international supplier of Custom Antisera Production Services Reagents and Animal Blood Products . The company has grown to more than 60 professionals offering expertise in bioreactor and cell culture production, control and reagent manufacturing, quality assurance, product development, veterinary sciences and alternative non-animal-based production methods for mammalian immunoglobulins.

Markets

Lampire Biological Laboratories, Inc. has earned primary vendor status with biopharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device manufacturers worldwide. Commitment to quality and customer service has established Lampire as a key resource for clients through the R&D, scale up and optimization stages of product development and subsequent production. Lampire also serves academia and government research agencies in basic research in the areas of immunology, pathology, molecular biology, microbiology and clinical laboratory applications.

Facilities

Located north of Philadelphia, Lampire's Biotech Research and Resources Center was launched in 1998, offering contract in vitro monoclonal antibody production and OEM molecular biology controls manufacturing. The 12,000 square foot facility features class 1,000 clean room manufacturing and testing labs, a tissue culture laboratory, a purification lab and cell banking. Environmentally controlled and monitored suites house ceramic core perfusion, hollow-fiber, microcarrier and stirred-tank bioreactors.

Corporate offices are located in Bucks County, PA. An adjacent USDA-registered and licensed animal facility features environmentally controlled small animal facilities, processing laboratories and donor herd housing. The raw materials processing laboratory is in Coopersburg, PA and includes protein purification, bulk filtration, antibody processing laboratories and clean rooms. A 125-acre farm in central Pennsylvania houses more than 600 domestic farm animals in custom antiserum, bulk serum, plasma and red cell production programs.