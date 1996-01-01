Clontech Laboratories, Inc. Source: Clontech

Clontech Laboratories provides kits, reagents, and services that help researchers explore questions about gene discovery, regulation, and function. As the newest member of the Takara Bio Group, Clontech joins a company that holds a leadership position in the global market and is committed to improving the human condition through biotechnology. Clontech's mission is to develop high-quality innovative tools and services to accelerate discovery.

Innovation

In order to maintain our position as an industry leader, we foster an environment of collaboration and discovery for our research scientists and with the research community at large. Our scientists are leaders in their fields and publish regularly in leading peer-reviewed journals such as Biotechniques, Science, and PNAS. Clontech holds over 30 patents and offers novel tools for studying gene expression analysis, subcellular localization, apoptosis, and signal transduction. In addition, our scientists have authored guides and publications that are industry standards in technologies ranging from PCR to gene expression profiling to yeast two-hybrid systems.

We actively seek research and business partnerships with industry innovators and leaders. Our research and development efforts have resulted in award winning technologies and the introduction of novel tools to the market. Clontech introduced the first commercially available antibody microarray, a unique tool that allows users to study hundreds of cellular proteins in one experiment. We have also received R&D 100 awards for our fluorescent proteins, apoptosis detection systems, cDNA arrays, tet-regulated gene expression systems, and retroviral expression systems.

Quality

Clontech is committed to understanding and meeting the quality needs and expectations of all of our customers. To guarantee continuous process improvement, we have established a comprehensive quality assurance program to meet our commitment to total customer satisfaction as well as the requirements of ISO 9001:2000. Continuous quality improvement is the responsibility of every employee and we build quality into each and everything we do.

Service

Our commitment to service is our commitment to our customers. Our customer service groups interact with all levels of the company to ensure that every process is focused on delivering the highest level of service and satisfaction. Our technical support team is comprised mainly of Ph.D. scientists, including many with years of post-doctoral experience. From order placement to technical support, we meet and exceed industry standards for timely and helpful responses to customer inquiries. We provide custom products, services, and packaging to better suit our customers' needs. In short, we view every contact point as an opportunity to provide excellent service to our customers.