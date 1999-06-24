BioSource to Commercialize Research Tools Developed by LA Research Insititute

BioSource International Inc. (Camarillo, CA) and Childrens Hospital Los Angeles Resesarch Institute (Chlari) have reached an agreement for the commercialization of all research tools developed at Chlari. Chlari is a non-profit research organization specializing in the areas of AIDS, immunology, cancer, and gene therapy.

Under the terms of the agreement, BioSource will obtain exclusive rights of first refusal for the commercialization of all research tools developed at Charli. BioSource will use these research tools in the development of products. In addition, BioSource will become the preferred vendor of all immunological, cellular biological, and molecular biological products to Charli. BioSource will provide Charli with an annual research grant of $100,000, as well as royalties on net sales of any licensed products. A scientific researcher from Charli will also be appointed to BioSource's Scientific Advisory Board.

BioSource International Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of immunological reagents, test kits, and oligonucleotides used in biomedical research. The types of products supplied by the Company include a range of bioactive proteins, enzymes, substrates, antibodies, human and murine cytokines, growth factors, and a variety of assay systems for the detection of biological molecules. These products focus on areas of research such as immunology, AIDS and cancer.

Founded in 1901, Childrens Hospital Los Angeles is a global resource for advanced pediatric care, research, and medical education. Each year, the nonprofit, 314-bed hospital treats nearly 200,000 patients from newborn to 18 years of age with specialized, multidisciplinary care in pediatric and adolescent medicine.

For more information: James A. Chamberlain, President and CEO, BioSource International Inc., 820 Flynn Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012. Tel: 805-987-0086 or 800-242-0607. Fax: 805-987-3385.