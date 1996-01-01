biomedical research, microscopy, non-destructive testing, medical imaging, custom systems, membrane ELISA Source: BioFx Laboratories, Inc.

BioFX Laboratories, develops and manufactures innovative immunosubstrates, reagents and unique proprietary applications for the biomedical research and medical diagnostic markets.

These products include high sensitivity,very stable, one component liquid substrate chemistries. These substrates include TMB,ABTS,BCIP/NBT and PMP for microwell, membrane, in-situ and immunohistochemical applications. These ready to use immunosubstrates provide high sensitivity, excellent lot-to-lot reproducibility, and consistently low backgrounds in unique, non-hazardous formulations. Custom packaging and alternative formulations are always possible.

We also offer a unique line of casein, milk and fish based diluent, blocks and stabilizers.