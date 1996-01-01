bioinformatics, genomics, pharmacology, toxicology, microarrays, in silico Source: Genome Systems, Subsidiary of Incyte Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biology in Silico

Bioinformatics - the use of computers to retrieve, process, and analyze biological information - is now considered essential for drug discovery and development. Scientists are augmenting traditional "wet" biology with quantitative analyses, database comparisons, and computational algorithms, conducting biology in silico before setting foot in the laboratory. Incyte is at the forefront of this emerging field, providing an integrated platform of genomic technologies designed to aid in the understanding of the molecular basis of disease.

Point-and-Click Biology

Incyte's database products offer insights into genomics at a level of detail never before possible, helping scientists determine which genes, both known and novel, are related to specific biological events in normal and diseased states. Using simple point-and-click commands, researchers can quickly perform a variety of biological analyses in silico,eliminating weeks of work in a traditional laboratory.

Incyte's genomic databases are essential elements in the drug-discovery programs of our pharmaceutical partners. Thousands of researchers use them on a daily basis to identify new therapeutic targets, learn more about disease processes, develop new approaches for diagnosing disease, understand the pharmacological and toxicological impact of new drugs on various tissues, and to identify drug-resistance patterns among microbial pathogens.

The Power of Microarrays

Microarrays carry the biology in silico concept even further. By placing thousands of genes on a glass chip, and then studying how they react and bind to DNA from tissue test samples, researchers can obtain vital information about what genes are active and inactive in various disease states. This is the power of microarrays, the next wave in genomic research technology.

Imagine a microarray containing genes from a research animal such as a rat or mouse that could be used to discover what genes may be associated with a particular disease by comparing the gene expression profiles of healthy and unhealthy tissue. In clinical research, microarrays could be used to evaluate patients for drug studies, and to potentially assist in predicting drug efficacy and possible side effects. In medical practice, microarrays may be able to determine if a cancer patient's tissue contains the genes that make a cancer resistant to a widely used chemotherapy drug, and could improve doctors' ability to rule out the treatment that won't work, and select the best treatments quickly.

Incyte is now rapidly identifying sets of genes from Incyte databases and placing them on gene expression microarray chips for use by our pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners in a commercially available format.

The Pharmaceutical Desktop

Incyte created LifeTools to provide a unifying desktop environment for genomics research. At the heart of LifeTools is a project management system that enables research teams to manage and track projects, sharing sequence datasets and analysis results with each other seamlessly. The data warehouse automatically downloads new public-domain gene sequence data and can store proprietary data as well. A powerful set of analysis tools can be further expanded with plug-ins. This scalable, enterprise-wide, open-architecture platform can grow to suit changing bioinformatics needs.

Incyte Genetics

Incyte Genetics is a new division of Incyte which will provide databases, bioinformatics, and services relating to sequencing and mapping the human genome and identifying gene sequence variation. This will enable the pharmaceutical industry to utilize pharmacogenetics as an integral part of pharmaceutical discovery and development.

A Unique Business Philosophy

Unlike traditional biotechnology companies, Incyte offers pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners non-exclusive access to our genomic databases. All LifeSeq partners, for example, have access to the same gene expression and sequence information. The databases contain more information than any single company can exploit, and we believe our pharmaceutical partners will differentiate themselves from competitors by how effectively they use this data. Incyte also has provisions for creating custom databases and for licensing the commercial rights to individual genes or gene products exclusively to a single company.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are realizing that their futures may depend on their ability to access and interpret genomic information. Incyte's goal is to make its products essential tools for accelerating the discovery and development of tomorrow's drugs and therapeutics.