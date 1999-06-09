Affymetrix Purchases License to Southern DNA Array Patents

Affymetrix Inc. (Santa Clara, CA) has purchased a license to the Southern DNA array patents owned by Oxford Gene Technology (OGT; Oxford, England). This purchase, which allows Affymetrix to use the Southern Technology commercially, was part of a transaction with Beckman Coulter Inc. (Fullerton, CA) disclosed in August 1998.

On June 4, 1999, OGT announced the filing of litigation against Affymetrix alleging patent infringement. "In view of this purchase from Beckman Coulter, Affymetrix believes that there is no basis for OGT's claim," said Vern Norviel, senior VP and general counsel of Affymetrix. "Accordingly, we will vigorously contest this litigation and have every reason to expect a favorable outcome."

Affymetrix has developed its GeneChip system for acquiring, analyzing, and managing complex genetic information in order to improve the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of disease.

