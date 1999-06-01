A Case for Pharmacogenetics

Designer drugs are generally assumed to be a good thing, but few cases in which this approach has been applied exist to support this idea. However, in the June issue of Nature Genetics, a group from Harvard Medical School (Boston), Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Park, IL), and Genset Corp. (La Jolla, CA) makes a case for this approach to drug therapy. In an analysis of the gene ALOX5 that mediates asthma in some sufferers of this disease, a clear correlation was found between certain genotypes and response to the anti-asthma drug, ABT-761.

ALOX5 is the gene for 5-lipogenase, one of a class of molecules, leukotrienes, that are potent inflammatory mediators. Leukotrienes contribute to airway obstruction by causing constriction of smooth muscles, mucus accumulation, and edema in surrounding tissue, resulting in asthma symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. ALOX5 modifiers, like ABT-761, are one form of therapy currently in use. However, not all asthma patients respond to ALOX5 modifiers, indicating that other pathways to asthma exist besides the leukotriene-mediated pathway.

Jeffrey Drazen, Parker B. Francis Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and colleagues had previously found variants of ALOX5 that contained differing numbers of a tandem repeat in the regulatory region of the gene (from three to six). In this study they analyzed this region of the gene in a population of patients enrolled in clinical trials of a leukotriene inhibitor. They found that patients who responded to the drug carried the ALOX5 allele that they had previously deemed normal (five repeats), as evidenced by its ability to produce normal levels of the lipogenase in an in vitro expression system. Asthma patients with suboptimal ALOX5 alleles did not respond well to ABT-761, suggesting that asthma in these patients involves other mechanisms.

These data provide evidence that polymorphisms in the promoter regions of drug targets can be useful as predictors of a patient's response to a drug. While most pharmacogenetic studies have focused on drug-metabolizing enzymes or genes in the therapeutic pathway itself, regulatory regions need to be screened as well.

For more information: Jeffrey Drazen, Pulmonary and Critical Care Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital, 45 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115. Tel: 617-732-7420. Fax: 617-732-7421.