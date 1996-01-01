Wavelength Detector Source: Cohesive Technologies Inc.

The TurboFlow CTI 2300 is a variable wavelength detector that lowers detection limits with optics for

Cohesive Technologies Inc.ow CTI 2300 is a variable wavelength detector that lowers detection limits with optics for high sensitivity, low baseline drift and wide linear range. It has an automated holmium oxide filter that can be set at the beginning of chromatography to verify that the wavelength is what the setpoint says it is. With automatic shutdown for longer productive lamp lifetime, this wavelength detector has a realtime chromatographic signal plot and built-in context sensitive online information, with a step-by-step guide for typical analytical tasks.

<%=company%>, 101 Constitution Blvd., Franklin, MA 02038 Phone: (508) 528-7989 Fax: (508) 528-8699

